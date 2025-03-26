Klapka scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

This was Klapka's first point since his March 12 recall from AHL Calgary. He last got on the scoresheet Jan. 30 versus the Ducks, with his tally Tuesday ending a 10-game slump. The 24-year-old has not been a major factor on offense, earning two goals, 21 shots on net, a minus-3 rating, 61 hits and 17 PIM across 19 NHL appearances this season. He won't offer much in fantasy in a fourth-line role on one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league.