Klapka scored a goal and added six hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Klapka got a piece of a Yan Kuznetsov shot at 8:42 of the first period. This was Klapka's second point in three games. The 25-year-old winger could make for a strong net-front presence since he's a big body, but most of his statistical contributions will be in hits. He's at seven points, 35 shots on net, 60 PIM and 122 hits over 35 outings this season.