Klapka scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Klapka was the beneficiary of the turnover created by Morgan Frost. The goal was Klapka's first of the season to go with two assists across eight games, which is decent production for a fourth-liner on a low-scoring team. He's added eight shots, 30 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating. Unless his role increases, Klapka can be left on the waiver wire in most formats.