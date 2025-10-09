Klapka notched a power-play assist, six hits and four PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Klapka set up Connor Zary's second-period tally with a shot that generated a rebound for Zary to tap in. The 25-year-old Klapka is getting a chance to fill a larger role early in 2025-26 while Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed) and Martin Pospisil (undisclosed) are on injured reserve. However, Klapka saw just 12:31 of ice time Wednesday, so his minutes may remain limited even as he's listed on the top line. He produced seven goals and four assists across 37 games over the previous two seasons, and it's unlikely he'll have a significant breakout this year.