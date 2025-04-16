Klapka scored a goal on four shots, doled out six hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Klapka took a penalty in the third period and scored right after getting out of the sin bin. The 24-year-old winger has fit in well in a larger role with three points over his last two contests. For the season, he's at six goals, nine points, 44 shots on net, 106 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 30 appearances. He's setting himself up well to get a long look in training camp in the fall.