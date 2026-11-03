Klapka scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Klapka opened the scoring late in the first period before helping set up William Stromgren's game-winning tally midway through the third. The fourth-line winger played a direct role in both Calgary goals, but it would be a stretch to think he'll produce offensively on a regular basis going forward. Despite the two-point outing, his limited offensive responsibilities leave him with modest fantasy appeal outside deeper leagues.