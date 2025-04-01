Klapka recorded a goal, an assist, four shots on goal, seven hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Klapka is not known for being a reliable fantasy option in most formats due to his bottom-six role in the lineup, and he gets more attention for being an enforcer rather than for his scoring exploits. However, it's worth noting he's found the back of the net in two of his last four games. With only three goals and four total points in 22 outings, however, he won't garner serious fantasy consideration. On the other hand, he does bring value in leagues that reward physicality stats thanks to his 76 hits and 17 blocked shots in that process.