Klapka scored a goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Klapka scored his first goal since Dec. 20, and this was his fourth goal of the season. The 25-year-old has more value in leagues that reward physical stats, as he also has 148 hits and 23 blocked shots. He has four goals and nine points in 41 games this season, so he has a real shot at posting career-best numbers, though that won't change the fact that his fantasy upside remains minimal.