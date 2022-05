Klapka signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Flames on Monday.

An undrafted 21-year-old, Klapka scored six goals and 18 points in the Czech Republic last season. The 6-foot-7 winger played two seasons in the USHL, including the 2020-21 campaign in which he scored 21 points in 49 appearances. Klapka should join the team for training camp next year but will most likely begin the season with AHL Stockton.