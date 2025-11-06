Klapka scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Klapka had been held off the scoresheet in his last five games, and he was also a healthy scratch once in that span. The 25-year-old has been limited to fourth-line minutes for much of the season. He's up to two goals, four points, 15 shots on net, 47 hits, 10 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 14 appearances.