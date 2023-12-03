Ruzicka posted a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Ruzicka set up Mikael Backlund's first-period tally. The good news for Ruzicka is that he's played in 12 of the Flames' last 13 games, seemingly steadying his role as the fourth-line center. He also works on the second power-play unit, where he's earned three of his seven points through 19 outings this season. The 24-year-old has added 23 shots on net and a minus-2 rating while seeing limited ice time, so he's not much of an option for most fantasy managers.