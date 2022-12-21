Ruzicka produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Ruzicka's goal drought is now at nine games, but he's partially offset that with five helpers. Despite the productive play, he's slipped into a fourth-line role as the Flames work to steer out of a slump. The 23-year-old has been one of the more pleasant surprises in the league with six goals, 12 helpers, 37 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating through 23 outings. He needs to get back into a middle-six role before fantasy managers can rely on him for offense again.