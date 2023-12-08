Ruzicka logged an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Ruzicka set up Connor Zary's game-tying goal in the third period. The helper was Ruzicka's second over the last three games. The 24-year-old center is holding down a fourth-line role at even strength as well as a spot on the second power-play unit, and it appears he's unlikely to get scratch in the near future. He's up to eight points, 24 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 21 appearances, though his inability to stick higher in the lineup limits his fantasy value significantly.