Ruzicka scored a goal and drew an assist for a second-straight outing during Monday's 6-5 victory over the visiting Kings.

Ruzicka, who recorded back-to-back multi-point games for the first time in his abbreviated three-year career, scored off a primary assist from Elias Lindholm with 3:24 remaining in the second period Monday. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick connected on his seventh career goal off a rebound shot, giving the Flames what appeared to be a commanding three-goal advantage. Despite the late rally, the Flames improved to 5-1-1 when leading after two periods.