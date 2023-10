Ruzicka will miss Thursday's game against St. Louis due to a shoulder injury and is day-to-day beyond that, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Ruzicka sustained the injury when he was hit by the Rangers' Jimmy Vesey during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to New York. Ruzicka's contributed two goals and four points in seven contests this season. With the 24-year-old Ruzicka unavailable Thursday, A.J. Greer is likely to draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.