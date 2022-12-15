Ruzicka notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Ruzicka helped out on a Mikael Backlund tally in the first period. With a goal and seven helpers in eight games in December, Ruzicka is finding success from a third-line role while also featuring on the second power-play unit. The 23-year-old has made himself an everyday player since early November, and he's up to 17 points (five on the power play), 32 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating through 20 contests.