site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: flames-adam-ruzicka-dropped-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Flames' Adam Ruzicka: Dropped to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruzicka was demoted to AHL Stockton on Friday, per CBS Sports.
Ruzicka will head back to AHL Stockton for the Calder Cup Playoffs. He did not dress in a postseason game for the Flames.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jon Litterine
• 4 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read