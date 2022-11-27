Ruzicka scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Ruzicka snapped his longest drought of the season (three games) with his first-period tally. The 23-year-old wasn't going to keep rolling at a point-per-game pace all year, but he's still collected an impressive five goals and four assists in 11 outings. Three of his points have come on the power play, and he's added 19 shots on net, 12 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Ruzicka will be worth a speculative add in deeper fantasy formats as long as he's on the Flames' top line.