Ruzicka notched an assist in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Most of the Flames' offense was limited to their top players, but Ruzicka was able to chip in a helper on Matthew Tkachuk's first goal at 2:18 of the second period. Ruzicka had been a healthy scratch for the prior four games before replacing Ryan Carpenter on the fourth line Saturday. For the season, Ruzicka has 10 points, 31 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-8 rating in 26 contests. He'll likely continue to see a part-time role.