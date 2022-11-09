Ruzicka produced a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Ruzicka was a surprising direct replacement for Jonathan Huberdeau (foot), who was scratched just before warmups. With top-line and first power-play unit usage, Ruzicka was productive. He helped out on a Tyler Toffoli goal in the third period, which tied the game at 2-2. This was just the second game of the year for Ruzicka, who has often been a healthy scratch in favor of more veteran players under head coach Darryl Sutter. The 23-year-old forward has two shots on net, three hits and a minus-1 rating in his two outings. He posted 10 points in 28 games last year, but he'll have a tough time matching that mark if he doesn't get more playing time.