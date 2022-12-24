Ruzicka produced an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Ruzicka notched an assist for the third straight game when he set up Michael Stone's first-period marker. This was Ruzicka's seventh assist in his last 11 contests, but he hasn't scored a goal in that span. The 23-year-old has 20 points (six tallies, 14 helpers), 40 shots on net, 18 hits, six PIM and a plus-5 rating through 25 outings. While he's still in a fourth-line role, he's continuing to be productive.