Ruzicka notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Ruzicka set up the second of Noah Hanifin's two goals in the contest. Through six games in December, Ruzicka has contributed a goal and six helpers, showing his breakout in November wasn't a fluke. He's seeing third-line minutes at even strength, but his role on the second power-play unit boosts his potential. The 23-year-old is at six goals, 10 helpers, 27 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating through 18 outings overall.