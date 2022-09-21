Ruzicka agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Flames on Wednesday. The deal is a two-way deal in year one before converting to a one-way.

Ruzicka played in 28 games for Calgary last season in which he recorded five goals, five assists and 33 shots while averaging 10:13 of ice time. Given the terms of his contract, the 23-year-old center should be expected to spend at least a portion of the upcoming season in the minors, especially if Cody Eakin or Sonny Milano secures a permanent contract.