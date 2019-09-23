Flames' Adam Ruzicka: Joining AHL Stockton
Ruzicka was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Ruzicka scored once in two games in rookie camp, and added two more goals over three appearances in preseason play. The fourth-round pick from 2017 still needs to round out his overall game a bit more, but there's little question to his scoring skill as he enters his first professional season.
