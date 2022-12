Ruzicka recorded two assists in a 5-3 victory against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Ruzicka has two goals and seven points in his last seven contests, bringing him up to six goals and 15 points in 16 games this season. He entered the contest averaging just 13:50 of ice time and he logged 13:59 against the Wild. It's impressive that the 23-year-old has maintained his offensive pace for this long given his limited role with the Flames, but it will be difficult for Ruzicka to keep this up.