Ruzicka provided a goal and two assists in Calgary's 5-2 win against Washington on Saturday.

Ruzicka was involved in each of the Flames' first three goals. He has six goals and 13 points in 14 games this season. The 23-year-old entered the contest averaging 13:53 of ice time this season and he logged just 12:32 on Saturday. Unless his role with the Flames significantly increases, it will be hard for him to maintain his current scoring pace.