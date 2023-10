Ruzicka (undisclosed) was hurt after taking a hit from Jimmy Vesey along the boards in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports head coach Ryan Huska didn't have an update on Ruzicka's status after the game. The 24-year-old forward was held off the scoresheet for a third straight contest, but he has been effective with four points through seven outings. He can be considered day-to-day until an update is available.