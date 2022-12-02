Ruzicka posted an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Ruzicka had the secondary helper on an Elias Lindholm goal in the second period. Over the last few games, Ruzicka has returned to a middle-six role, and he has just two points in his last six outings. He's still been a pleasant surprise as a depth scorer for the Flames, racking up five goals and five assists -- his exact scoring line from 28 games last year -- in 13 contests this season. He's added 23 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating.