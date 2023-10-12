Ruzicka notched a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Ruzicka began the season as the Flames' fourth-line center, though he'll have to perform well to keep Dryden Hunt out of the lineup. A role on the second power-play unit should help Ruzicka's offense, and it's still possible he could move up the lineup if he is productive early in the campaign. The 24-year-old had a stint in the top six last season and recorded 20 points over 44 contests overall, though he'll be looking to stick in the lineup more consistently in 2023-24.