Ruzicka (shoulder) will not dress for Sunday's matchup with the Oilers, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Ruzicka will miss his second straight game after suffering an injury against the Rangers on Oct. 24. The 24-year-old has four points in seven games this season but has been held off the scoresheet in three straight contests. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against the Stars.