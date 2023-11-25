Ruzicka scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Stars.

Ruzicka helped out on A.J. Greer's first-period marker and followed up with a goal in the second to spark the Flames' rally. The 24-year-old Ruzicka ended a 10-game point drought with the big game, though that slump has pushed him into a fourth-line role. He's now at six points, 18 shots and a minus-2 rating through 15 appearances this season. The 24-year-old remains in danger of being scratched if his performance dips.