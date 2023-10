Ruzicka scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals.

Ruzicka opened the scoring at 4:47 of the first period and helped out on Dillon Dube's tally later in the frame. It's been a positive first week of the season for Ruzicka, who has a goal, two assists, three shots on goal and a minus-1 rating in a middle-six role. The Flames' lines are still in flux, but it appears the 24-year-old forward has earned an everyday spot in the lineup.