Ruzicka will be in the lineup against the Canucks on Tuesday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Ruzicka will be playing in just his second game of the season after registered one shot, one hit and two PIM in 9:46 of ice time in his NHL debut. The 22-year-old center will fill a fourth-line role and shouldn't be expected to see much more in the way of minutes than he did in his previous contest.