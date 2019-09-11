Flames' Adam Ruzicka: Pots goal in rookie contest
Ruzicka tallied a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers' prospects.
Ruzicka's goal made it 2-0 early in the first period, converting a pass from fellow prospect Jeremy McKenna. The tally would count as the game-winner as the young Flames swept their rivals from Alberta in the two-game series. The 20-year-old Slovak is likely a few years away from the NHL roster. He has recorded 196 points (96 tallies, 100 helpers) in 189 contests over three years in the OHL, split between Sarnia and Sudbury. It's expected he'll feature for Sudbury or AHL Stockton this season.
