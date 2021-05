Ruzicka notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Ruzicka needed just two appearances to earn his first NHL point, which was his assist on an Andrew Mangiapane goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Ruzicka has added two shots on net and two PIM in his late-season audition with the Flames. The fourth-round pick from 2017 could compete for a bottom-six job in training camp ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.