Ruzicka scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Saturday's 3-2 victory over the visiting Jets.

Ruzicka recorded his second career multi-point game Saturday. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick earned a primary helper on Elias Lindholm's game-opening goal and later connected on his first goal off a 2-on-1 break with Lindholm. Both points came in the opening 17:22. Ruzicka's previous multi-point game came against the Islanders on Feb. 12.