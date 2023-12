Ruzicka logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Ruzicka snapped a seven-game point drought when he set up a Blake Coleman tally in the third period. Ruzicka has played most of the season in a fourth-line role. He exceeded 10 minutes of ice time in this contest, doing so for the first time since Dec. 7. Overall, the 24-year-old has nine points (four on the power play), 29 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 29 appearances.