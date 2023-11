Ruzicka (shoulder) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Predators, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Ruzicka, who missed the past four games with a shoulder injury, is projected to center the fourth line Tuesday in his return to action. He has two goals, two assists and seven shots on net in seven contests this campaign. Ruzicka will replace Andrew Mangiapane, who is serving a one-game suspension for cross-checking Seattle's Jared McCann on Saturday, in the lineup.