Ruzicka was recalled from AHL Stockton on Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames have an open spot on the roster after trading Sam Bennett to the Panthers on Monday. Ruzicka -- a power forward at 6-foot-4, 202 pounds -- has played 22 games with the AHL affiliate this year, recording team highs in goals (10) and points (19). The 21-year-old will travel with the team on its upcoming three-game road trip to Toronto and Montreal.