Ruzicka produced a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Ruzicka's goal drought reached 10 games, but he has six assists, including three on the power play, in that span. The 23-year-old has been on the fourth line for the last four games, though that unfavorable role has yet to damage his offense much. He's up to six tallies, 13 helpers, 38 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-4 rating through 24 outings.