Flames' Adam Ruzicka: Shuffles back to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ruzicka was assigned to AHL Stockton on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Ruzicka didn't make his NHL debut while on the taxi squad. He'll likely feature in a prominent role in the minors.
