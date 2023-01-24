Ruzicka was a healthy scratch for the second straight game Monday versus the Blue Jackets.

Ruzicka was scratched 10 times in the first 11 games of the season before a fantastic November cemented his place in the lineup. He's since fallen out of favor, with head coach Darryl Sutter opting to give Jakob Pelletier a look instead. Prior to sitting out twice, Ruzicka had gone 11 contests without a point while working mainly on the fourth line, so the view from the press box may be to help him get back on track when he draws in again. The 23-year-old has 20 points through 36 appearances this season.