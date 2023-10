Ruzicka scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

The Flames got a goal from every line, with Ruzicka representing the second line on the game-winner. The 24-year-old has two goals, two assists, five shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating through four contests, with both of his helpers coming on the power play. If he can stick in a top-six role alongside Nazem Kadri, who set up his goal Thursday, Ruzicka could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.