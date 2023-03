Ruzicka has been scratched for nine of the Flames' last 11 games.

Ruzicka was a good story early in the season when he received top-line usage. He slowly slipped down and then out of the lineup, with Walker Duehr taking his place in recent contests. Ruzicka hasn't done himself any favors with a 16-game point drought, though it's impossible for him to end that slump from the press box.