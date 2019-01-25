Ruzicka picked up a goal and two assists in OHL Sudbury's 7-0 rout of North Bay on Thursday.

Ruzicka's third OHL season has been another bumpy ride. He will show flashes of brilliance now and again, but for a player with his size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and skill set, not enough gets done on a nightly basis. The 2017 fourth-round pick now has 16 goals and 43 points in 42 games this season. Hoping to see a bit more consistency from the big Slovakian, Calgary is yet to offer Ruzicka an entry-level contract.