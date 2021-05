Ruzicka is up with the Flames but won't be in the lineup against Vancouver on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Ruzicka notched 21 points in 28 games for AHL Stockton this year which may have been enough to earn him his NHL debut in Calgary's final three games of the season. Selected by the organization in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old center is far from a lock for the 23-man roster next year and may have to continue developing in the minors.