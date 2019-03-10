Flames' Alan Quine: Back with big club

Quine was promoted from AHL Stockton on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was able to receive the call up after an outstanding time in the AHL, racking up 52 points in 41 games. In nine games with the parent club, Quine notched four points in nine games including a power-play tally this campaign. It's unclear whether or not Quine will suit up in Sunday's home contest against Vegas.

More News
Our Latest Stories