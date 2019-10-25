Flames' Alan Quine: Back with NHL club
Quine was recalled from the AHL by the Flames on Friday.
Quine will fill the roster spot vacated by Austin Czarnik's (lower body) placement on injured reserve. With 13 healthy forwards on Calgary's roster, it's unclear whether Quine will sit in the press box or crack the lineup Saturday in Winnipeg, though the former outcome is more likely.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.