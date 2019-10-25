Flames' Alan Quine: Back with NHL club

Quine was recalled from the AHL by the Flames on Friday.

Quine will fill the roster spot vacated by Austin Czarnik's (lower body) placement on injured reserve. With 13 healthy forwards on Calgary's roster, it's unclear whether Quine will sit in the press box or crack the lineup Saturday in Winnipeg, though the former outcome is more likely.

