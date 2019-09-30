Flames' Alan Quine: Bound for bus league

Quine was waived by the Flames on Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Quine excelled with AHL Stockton last season, recording 52 points in 41 games while also registering five points in 13 contests with the Flames. He provides organization depth as a versatile forward who can slot in to the parent club's roster when necessary.

