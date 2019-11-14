Flames' Alan Quine: Cold in November
Quine has been held off the scoresheet in five November appearances.
Quine served as a healthy scratch in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars, with Michael Frolik replacing him in the lineup. Quine has just a goal in nine contests this year. He's one of those in-between players -- perhaps too good for the AHL but not quite strong enough to make an impact in the NHL. The 26-year-old had five points in four games with AHL Stockton prior to being called up after Austin Czarnik suffered a lower-body injury.
